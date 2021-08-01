City of Sergeant Bluff closes City Hall to the public, cites rise in COVID-19 cases

SERGEANT BLUFF, IA (KTIV) -- The City of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa is closing City Hall and the community center to the public starting Monday, according to a Facebook post.

The city's Facebook post said the reasoning was due to a large increase in COVID-19 cases in the city and within city staff.

From Aug. 2-6, both buildings will be closed to the public.

A staff member will be available at City Hall to take utility payments and answer utility questions over the phone. Residents should call 712-943-4244. There is also a dropbox outside City Hall to submit payments.