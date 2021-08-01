Evacuations lifted as progress made against western fires

BLY, Oregon (AP) — Firefighters in Oregon reported good progress in the battle against the nation’s largest wildfire, while authorities canceled evacuation orders near a major blaze in Northern California. Containment of the Bootleg Fire in remote southern Oregon is up to 74% on Sunday. It was 56% contained a day earlier. The blaze has scorched 646 square miles since being sparked by lightning July 6 in the Fremont-Winema National Forest. California’s Dixie Fire covered nearly 383 square miles in mountains where 42 homes and other buildings have been destroyed. It is 32% contained, and many residents in Butte and Plumas counties are able to return home.