Evictions set to rise as the moratorium ends

(NBC) - Tonight, millions of Americans are at risk of losing their homes, after Congress failed to extend the federal moratorium on evictions.

It was designed to protect people who lost their jobs during the pandemic.

Now, as the Delta Variant ushers in a new wave of infections, renters have even more concerns about their future.

With at least six million Americans behind in their rent, Congresswoman Cori Bush slept on the Capitol steps, furious Congress left for vacation without extending the federal eviction moratorium.

For Bush, this is personal, she's been evicted three times.

"I don't want anyone else to go through it. And I ran for this seat to make sure that nobody has to go through it as long as I'm here," said Democratic Representative Cory Bush of Missouri.

Members of Congress are now encouraging states and local governments to distribute billions in federal aid to help tenants, but that isn't happening.

"46 billion that has been allocated, only 3 billion has gone out to help renters and small mom-and-pop landlords," said Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

The moratorium ended as new cases of COVID-19 surge, nearly 70,000 a day, driven by the Delta variant.

Florida, the nation's new epicenter of the virus, saw its highest number of cases Friday since the pandemic began, over 21,600.

Vaccinations are also up over 20% last week, but doctors say it's not enough.

"We have 100-million people in this country who are eligible to be vaccinated who are not vaccinated. We've really got to get those people to change their minds," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dir. National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Universal Resort and Sea World are now joining Walt Disney World and many other businesses in asking visitors to wear masks indoors. But Florida's Republican governor says there will be no statewide lockdowns, restrictions or mask mandates.

Nationwide, hospitalizations have increased by 40% and deaths by 30% in the past week.