Five injured, including a four-year-old at a funeral home shooting

Indianapolis, IN (NBC) - Police in Indianapolis are investigating a shooting outside a near funeral home that left a 4-year-old girl in critical condition and four other people injured.

It happened Saturday afternoon as the service was being held at the northwest side funeral home.

Police say a man was dropped off in the parking lot next to the funeral home and approached another person's car.

An argument ensued and shots were fired.

Along with the four-year-old, a 16 year-old was also shot along with three adults.

Investigators believe some of the victims were in the area to attend the funeral when they were shot.

Indianapolis' mayor calls the shooting a cowardly act and called for an end to the violence.