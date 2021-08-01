Lincoln neighborhood creates street mural to slow drivers

A Lincoln neighborhood that sees a lot of speeders has created a giant yellow reminder for drivers to slow down. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that residents of the South of Downtown neighborhood painted a street-sized smiley face on the pavement of 11th Street with the phrase “Slow your roll!” Residents painted the face over the weekend as a neighborly reminder to motorists. The project follows a July 21 crash where a boy was hit by a car on nearby C Street. The boy wasn’t hurt, but some kids in the area no longer felt safe biking in their own neighborhood.