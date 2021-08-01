North Dakota man to stand trial in attack that killed 4

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — More than two years after four employees of a North Dakota property management firm were slain, the man charged in their deaths is going on trial. Chad Isaak is a chiropractor and Navy veteran who lived in a trailer home run by the company. Company officials say they had few interactions with Isaak and have no idea about a possible motive. Police say they have overwhelming physical evidence tying Isaak to the slayings. Jury selection that starts Monday is expected to take up to two days, with as much as three weeks needed for the trial.