Outgoing Iran president says government not always truthful

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s outgoing president has acknowledged his nation at times “did not tell part of the truth” to its people during his eight-year tenure. That comes as he prepares to leave office with his signature nuclear deal with world powers in tatters and tensions high with the West. President Hassan Rouhani’s comments, aired on state television Sunday, come as officials in his government have appeared rudderless in recent months as a series of crises ranging from the coronavirus pandemic to parching droughts fuel public protests. President-elect Ebrahim Raisi, a protégé of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, will be inaugurated Thursday.