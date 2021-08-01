Police guarding polio vaccine teams attacked in Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Police say gunmen on a motorcycle have shot and killed a police officer returning home after security duty with polio vaccination workers in northwest Pakistan. The killing came during one of two attacks Sunday on police providing security for polio vaccination teams. The attack leading to the officer’s death happened in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The area police chief says the officer was returning home on his motorcycle after providing security for a polio team. A roadside bomb exploded as a police van passed by while escorting a polio vaccination team in the Ladha area of the district of South Waziristan. The blast wounded an officer in the van.