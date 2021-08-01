South Sioux City Schools to offer free meals to all enrolled students

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - South Sioux City students will be given free meals to its enrolled students for the 2021-2022 school year.

In a news release from the school district, the USDA has approved the use of a Seamless Summer Option, to allow local schools to provide the free meals.

The new school year requires a new meal application, and although meals will be provided at no cost to the children, school funding depends on completed applications.

According to the release, only one application is needed per household. Information for the program and applications forms can be found on the school district's website.