Tunisian leader: Young are paid to migrate, harm Europe ties

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia’s leader is claiming that some desperate youths are being paid to try to leave Tunisia illegally for Europe, saying the goal is to damage the country from within and hurt its ties with European nations. President Kais Saied made the remarks during a stroll in the Tunisian capital of Tunis a week after firing the prime minister and other top officials and freezing parliament. He said nothing about his next steps but denounced those allegedly exploiting migrants for political gain. He didn’t say who he considered to be the culprits. Many fear Tunisia’s fragile democracy is in danger without a clear map of how the president plans to restore democracy.