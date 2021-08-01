WATCH: Highlights from day 9 of Tokyo’s games

American Caeleb Dressel rounded out a perfect three-for-three performance in his individual events at the Tokyo Olympics, taking the 50m "splash and dash" in Olympic record time of 21.07.

Team USA swimmers Ryan Murphy, Michael Andrew, Caeleb Dressel and Zach Apple win the men's 4×100m medley relay gold with a world record time, 3:26.78.

Xander Schauffele of the United States clinches the gold medal with a clutch par on the 18th hole.

Team USA veteran MyKayla Skinner scored a 15.033 on her first vault and a 14.800 on her second in the women's event final, earning a 14.916 overall. Jade Carey was off on her steps down the runway and scored a 12.416.

In what's bound to be one of the most astonishing results of the Tokyo Games, Italian Marcell Jacobs clocked a personal-best 9.80 to stunningly claim the first Olympic men's 100m gold medal of the post-Usain Bolt era.

For the latest Olympic coverage, click here.