$2.5 million remodeling project underway at Gehlen Catholic High School

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - An expansion and remodeling project is underway at Gehlen Catholic High School in Le Mars, Iowa.

The $2.5 million project will cover an expansion and some renovations to be used as the school's kitchen and cafeteria.

The electrical work and site prep has already kicked off, and once complete, some of the additions will include:

An air-conditioned kitchen and cafeteria

A dedicated concession stand

A special room for allergy safety

New equipment

And of course, a bigger space

No major work has been done to this part of the school since its opening in 1953.

The addition is expected to be added in late fall. In spring of 2022 they will begin the remodeling inside the current building, and the project is expected to be complete in the fall of 2022.

Fundraising began back in 2017 where they earned over $600,000, and so far they have raised just shy of $1.4 million, or 55% of the total cost.

The school is working to raise the remaining $1.1 million with the Heart of the School Campaign.

For more information on the project or to donate, visit their website Heart of the School Campaign