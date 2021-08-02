Amid COVID-19 uncertainty, Siouxland Mental Health Center adds new clinic

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- Many people are, once again looking, for answers when it comes to their mental health amid the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, nationwide.

On Monday, Siouxland Mental Health Center opened up a psychiatric urgent care clinic to help deal with that uncertainty. The clinic's goal is to help patients get the help they need in between appointments.

Therapy Team Leader Victoria Mason says it's important to have a clinic, like this one, in Siouxland.

"She sees folks basically in between appointments, when they know they need something, probably medication related to get them through until that next appointment, so they're not having to wait four weeks, six weeks, until that next one can be scheduled," said Mason.

Mason also added with the school year starting soon, and with some COVID precautions in place, it's important to take care of yourself in the coming weeks.

To learn more about this new clinic and how to set up an appointment, follow this link.





