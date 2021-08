ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KTIV) - A four-day festival filled to the brim with family fun activities in Estherville, Iowa is set to start in just a few days.

Sweet Corn Days is scheduled to begin on Aug. 5 and go through Aug. 8.

Just a few of the events scheduled for the festival are a downtown market Thursday, a comedy show Friday, a parade on Saturday and a pancake breakfast Sunday.

You can learn more about Sweet Corn Days here.