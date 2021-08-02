Asian stocks rise even as China’s manufacturing slows

SINGAPORE (AP) — Asian stocks have started the week higher, even as China reported a slowdown in manufacturing activity and countries in the region continue to be hammered by the delta variant. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 jumped 1.8% to close at 27,781.02, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong advanced 0.9% to 26,204.46 in afternoon trading. Benchmarks in Seoul, Shanghai and Sydney rose. The gains in China follow data released Saturday by the National Bureau of Statistics showing the country’s official purchasing managers’ index fell.