Biles to compete in balance beam final on Tuesday

(NBC News) - Simone Biles will compete Aug. 3 in the balance beam final. Biles withdrew from all the other individual finals in which she qualified, such as the all-around, vault, uneven bars and floor exercise.

The beam final is the last women’s gymnastics event of the Tokyo Games.

Biles was a gold medal favorite on the beam entering Tokyo, but it is now unclear whether she will do her full difficulty on the apparatus. Biles won bronze on the balance beam at the 2016 Rio Games.

Suni Lee will also compete in the balance beam final, and will be a medal contender.

USA Gymnastics released the following statement via Twitter:

“We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow - Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!! Can’t wait to watch you both!”

The beam final will take place from 4 a.m.- 6:25 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

