Community members call for change in treatment of Sioux City’s homeless population

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Native and non-native community members gathered outside City Hall, Monday afternoon, to protest the treatment of the homeless population in Sioux City.

Protesters then moved inside, and voiced their concerns during Monday night's city council meeting.

"These are conversations that need to be had in order to make change," said Trisha Etringer.

After receiving word from a leader in the Native community of a homeless camp allegedly being treated poorly while the homeless were removed from the camp, citizens wanted to show city leaders their concern.

"I do believe that what we talked about is going to make an impact. I do think that it will create conversation and dialogue to make a better change around policies concerning the homeless eviction policy," said Etringer.

People started the discussion of the problem and made suggestions on how to better serve the homeless.

"Use the people here in the community. There's a lot of good leaders. A lot of up-and-coming leaders. A lot of young leaders, a lot of elders that have lived here, been there, done that. They have the answers and this is the time to be listened to," said Tito Parker, Sioux City.

Council Member Dan Moore said one theme he heard from community members was that people want to be treated with dignity, compassion and respect.

"A lot of the citizens spoke in terms of we can do better and we can make improvements. That's what I think we need to take a hard look at. How can we improve our policies? How can we have policies that might not exist today that could very well serve a good purpose for all of us?" said Dan Moore, City Council Member.

Discussing the issues now to make improvements for the future.

"It's going to spark something and hopefully it is change," said Parker.

Moore added there will be a meeting to discuss these issues on August 10th at 1:15 pm in City Hall Chambers. He said anyone, who is able to attend, is welcome.