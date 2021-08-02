Days of cleanup after shipwreck oil leak fouls Georgia beach

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Officials say cleanup efforts will take several days after oil leaking from the remains of an overturned cargo ship off the Georgia coast washed up on a beach popular with tourists. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Himes said Monday that bands of oil released into the water during demolition of the shipwreck are being cleaned up along 2.5 miles of beaches on St. Simons Island. The first spill happened Saturday as crews manning a giant crane tried to lift a newly severed section of the ship from the water. Himes said more oil gushed out during a second lift attempt Monday. About 70 workers have been working to remove the oiled sand since Sunday.