EXPLAINER: Why is there so much drama in Olympic boxing?

TOKYO (AP) — For as long as boxing has been in the modern Olympics, fighters and fans have complained about it. Every good-faith attempt to improve the judging and officiating has been undone by more missteps. The sport now is essentially defined by images of outraged boxers protesting their perceived injustices. But how much of Olympic boxing’s dismal reputation is the result of genuine scandal, and how much is simply about human inconsistency leading to individual questionable decisions then magnified by aggrieved fighters and fan outrage? The answers aren’t nearly as complex as boxing conspiracy theorists and furious pugilists usually believe.