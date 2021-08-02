Explorers to play in Winnipeg with makeshift roster because of vaccination and testing requirements

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Explorers defeated Gary SouthShore 12-5 Sunday night. The X's went 7-2 during their nine game homestand. But their roster will look completely different for their midweek series in Winnipeg starting Tuesday.

Tuesday will be the Winnipeg's first game back in Canada since the 2019 season. A majority of the Explorers players have not gotten the COVID-19 vaccination. Because of the vaccination and testing requirement for entry into Canada, only one player on the current roster will make the trip. Even most of the fully vaccinated players have elected to not go because of the fear of a positive test. Instead, the Explorers roster will be made up of fully vaccinated players from the Pecos league and other independent leagues.

"It's been interesting to have all of these moving parts coming together to try and put the squad together, see where it falls," said Explorers President Matt Adamski. "And we're trying to put the best product together as possible to make the team as a competitive thing. That's also one of the beautiful things about baseball is we might even sneak away with a win or two."

Adamski says the league looked at as many options as they could including having Winnipeg finish the season in Jackson, Tennessee where they've been playing their home games this season. But ultimately the decision to let Winnipeg return home was an easy one and the Explorers are happy that they get to be the first team to experience that moment with the Goldeyes.

"The partnerships in the league are key in how we all move together forward," said Adamski. "It's how the league is held together. So we want to make sure that we can get up there and allow them to have this moment and then hopefully as the season goes for there perspective, it'll just be a little smoother each time."

A modified Explorers team will play three games in Winnipeg starting on Tuesday. Then the regular roster will get back on the field at home against Fargo-Moorhead on Friday night.