Cryptocurrency summit held at Sioux City Chamber of Commerce

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- A cryptocurrency summit took place Aug. 2 at the Sioux City Chamber of Commerce.

It was led by former child star and presidential candidate Brock Pierce. Pierce, who played young Gordon Bombay in "The Mighty Ducks," is considered the foremost national authority in cryptocurrency and bitcoin.

Pierce discussed recently passed laws in Iowa that will facilitate cryptocurrency and "smart contracts," as well as how the state can adapt with the industry. He said he was inspired to do the summits during his time campaigning for the presidency, last year.

"When I was talking to legislators across the country, I realized that, they hadn't been informed. I assumed those last five years there were lots of experts, taking the time to inform our elected officials and civil servants, and what I saw on the campaign trail was that that wasn't happening. So back to work again," said Pierce.

Pierce said as a Midwesterner, he wants to see the region thrive using cryptocurrency. He also said, most people need to simply realize one thing.

"This is real this is not that idea that you heard about some years ago it's real there are hundreds of millions of people that hold cryptocurrency tens of millions of Americans, when Bitcoin hits a hundred thousand dollars a majority of the world's billionaires would have made their money from Bitcoin," said Pierce.

Pierce said it's almost like a new industrial revolution. And, he said, states like Montana are thriving by accepting cryptocurrency.