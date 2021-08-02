Israeli Cabinet advances budget, shores up new government

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Cabinet has approved a national budget for the first time since 2018, a sign of stability for the country’s new coalition government. The full parliament still must approve the two-year spending plan in November. But the progress on Monday marks a step past a threshold where the old government under former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed, triggering new elections. The Cabinet’s vote makes that less likely to happen, but it’s not a guarantee. The coalition led by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is a fragile one that spans the political spectrum.