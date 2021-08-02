Jihadis in Niger attack military supply mission, killing 15

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Niger’s Ministry of Defense says that jihadi rebels attacked a military supply mission in the West African country’s southwest, killing at least 15 soldiers and injuring seven others. At least six other soldiers remain missing after Saturday’s attack in the Torodi area of the Tillaberi region as defense and security forces were transporting supplies to Boni. The ministry said that the soldiers were ambushed by armed extremists and the in their effort to evacuate their wounded comrades, some of the soldiers fell on improvised explosive devices. Jihadi groups linked to the Islamic State and al-Qaida are active in that part of Niger near the borders with Mali and Burkina Faso.