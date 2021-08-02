Judge denies new trial request in Mollie Tibbetts case

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- A judge has denied a convicted man's request for a new trial in the 2018 killing of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts.

Judge Joel Yates issued his ruling Monday, clearing the way for sentencing to proceed in the trial of Cristhian Bahena Rivera.

The farmhand who came to the U.S. illegally as a teenager was convicted in May of first-degree murder in the killing of Tibbetts, who disappeared while out for a run near her Iowa hometown. The jury reached their verdict in the afternoon of May 28, 2021, nearly three years after the disapperance of Tibbetts.

Tibbetts was last seen on July 18, 2018. Investigators followed hundreds of tips state and nationwide in an effort to find her, eventually leading them to Bahena Rivera. He was formally charged with the first-degree murder of Tibbetts in August 2018.

During his trial, Bahena Rivera claimed for the first time that two masked men were responsible for the crime of killing Tibbetts and forced him to take part at gunpoint after showing up in his living room. He alleged these two men threatened his family and that's why he didn't come forward to law enforcement because he didn't know if they were safe.

Despite this new information, Bahena Rivera was found guilty, and was originally meant to be sentenced to life in prison last month, but Judge Yates postponed sentencing to allow defense attorneys to present a new theory about who killed Tibbetts based on information two witnesses gave police.

Defense lawyers for Bahena Rivera named two men, Gavin Jones and Dalton Hansen, as alternate suspects in the killing of Tibbetts. Court documents claimed an inmate came forward to say Jones told him that he and Hansen killed Tibbetts after she was kidnapped and briefly held at a home used for sex trafficking.

During the hearing to determine if Bahena Rivera would get a new trial, the lead investigator for Tibbetts' case said he's confident the right man was convicted of murder and rejected claims that her abduction was tied to Jones and Hansen. And in a statement to the Associated Press, Jones and Hansen said they had no involvement in Tibbetts’ death.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.