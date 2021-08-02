Lutheran High Northeast sets COVID-19 guidelines for upcoming school year, masks optional

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - It may be hard to believe, but school is just around the corner in parts of Siouxland. And people are wondering what COVID-19 safety guidelines their school may be taking.

Administrators at Lutheran High Northeast in Norfolk, Nebraska, say they will be welcoming students back to school this year without any restrictions. They say masks will be optional for students and staff.

They will be following guidelines set by the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department and the CDC. They also say that they always encourage parents to monitor the health of their child to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

"The kids are super excited to be back. We're excited to have them back without masks, participating, and living a young life enjoying things and not worrying. So, God willing, we will move on to the future without ever having to down that direction again," said Daniel Sievert, the school's principal.

Sievert said the school will also have an online livestream option for anyone who has to stay home if they are sick, so they can stay up to date on their work. Lutheran High Northeast will start school on Aug. 11.