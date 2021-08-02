Man charged with second-degree murder to use self-defense justification during trial

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Whiting, Iowa, man, charged with 2nd-degree murder after a fatal shooting on Memorial Day, will use a self-defense justification during his trial.

Twenty-year-old Marvin Hildreth is charged in the death of 40-year-old Russell Mohr, of Mapleton. Hildreth's trial is scheduled to begin August 31st, but he has waived his right to a speedy trial.

Hildreth is accused of shooting Mohr and a woman outside a home in the 1900 block of 250th Street, near Luton, on Memorial Day.

The female victim present at the shooting told police Hildreth drove up, exchanged words with Mohr, and fired several times before driving off. She told police he was called to the residence for help with a disturbance, and that he shot Mohr several times.