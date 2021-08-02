Norfolk, NE City Councilman resigns

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - On Monday night, the Norfolk City Council accepted the resignation of Councilman Fred Wiebelhaus. Wiebelhaus represents Norfolk's fourth ward. He was voted in back in November of 2018.

He will be moving to Lincoln after being promoted at his job. Wiebelhaus says that he feels humbled to have worked for the citizens of Norfolk.

"To leave is bittersweet, but its best for my family, and my wife, and myself" said Wiebelhaus.

A special city council meeting will take place August 12 to fill the vacancy.