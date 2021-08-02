Olympic families find solace, create bonds far from Tokyo

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Nearly 12,000 miles from Tokyo and hidden in a ballroom at a posh resort, Team USA family and friends are getting an Olympic experience they never would have half a world away. It’s a bittersweet gathering spot for hundreds who couldn’t travel to Japan to support their U.S. athletes at the Summer Games. They spend mornings and nights together. They smile and laugh. They eat and drink. They scream and cheer. They often celebrate and sometimes console. It’s a support system like no other. Team Dressel took center stage nearly every night during the swimming competition. But dozens of other U.S. Olympic families rely on the venue to help offset the disappointment of not being able to attend the Games in person.