Omaha woman killed in early Sunday shooting; arrest made

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha say a woman was killed in an early-morning shooting, and officers arrested a suspect in the case. Police say in a news release that the shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday in north Omaha. Arriving officers found a critically injured woman, later identified as 45-year-old Jennifer Hickman, and rushed her to a hospital, where she died. Police say a 41-year-old man also was injured in the shooting, but is expected to survive. Later Sunday, police arrested 22-year-old SirTommy Sutton on suspicion of criminal homicide and a weapons charge.