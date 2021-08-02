Some haze and comfortable temperatures to start the week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We are starting off with some areas of fog this morning.



Those will clear up as we get into the mid-morning hours but we will keep some haze from wildfire smoke in our area.



Aside from the smoke dropping air quality again, it will be a pretty nice day with sunshine and highs in the low to mid 80s.



Humidity levels will also be running low for a pretty similar day to yesterday.



We will be back in the 50s for our lows overnight with some patchy fog in place again.



Highs stay in the low to mid 80s through Wednesday with humidity still in check.



This will come with some haze too.



Temperatures will start warming later in the week




