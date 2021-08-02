The Downburst: 20 Years Later

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - On Aug. 2, 2001, a storm brought winds of nearly 100 miles per hour to Sioux City, damaging trees and homes, cutting power to more than 30,000.

“This was so enormous in its suddenness, and then how much damage and how high the wind was. And then it was gone," said Captain Marti Reilly, an SCPD police officer who remembers the day the storm came, and the work it took cleaning it up afterwards.

A calm Sioux City morning quickly turned frightening when a downburst tore through Sioux City 20 years ago. Trees were uprooted, snapped, and stripped, destroying vehicles as they fell. Homes and other buildings were damaged. Police Captain Marti Reilly was at home sleeping when the winds hit his house.

“My wife and I heard this enormous ripping sound which we found out later that the main beam of our roof was lifted up from south to north, so it lifted the south end of our house probably 2 feet up in the air and it was letting rain into our attic,” said Reilly.

The Reilly family then turned their attention from inside, to outside their house where many streets were blocked.

“Then when we went outside, there were limbs down all over our neighborhood. Jones street had a big limb that was completely across the street," said Reilly.

The storm swept into Sioux City shortly after 7:30 a.m., with a 98-mile per hour wind gust reported in town not long after that. The area affected was much larger than what a typical tornado may be capable of. :24

”In Sioux City, we're 58 square miles, and it seemed to attack the whole town all at once. There was damage in Riverside, there was damage in Morningside, there was damage on the north side, so it was really everywhere in town that was affected by this weather phenomena that we really never heard of before,” said Reilly.

When it comes to this storm, one thing really stands out in Reilly’s memory.

“How quickly it came upon us, and then how quickly it was gone and how much damage it caused in such a short amount of time,” remembers Reilly.

A storm that came and went quickly, but left behind months of cleanup work.

“Those piles of tree limbs. It was just unbelievable," said Reilly.

The Aug. 2, 2001 storm was a downburst, as opposed to another type of weather phenomenon, we hear, a microburst. The difference is that a microburst is much smaller. Usually less than 2.5 miles wide.