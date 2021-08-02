TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle fire blocks portion of Highway 20 east of Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A portion of Highway 20 eastbound is blocked due to a vehicle fire.

Iowa 511 says the affected area is located east of Sioux City, near Buchanan Avenue. The road is blocked between Exit 4: IA12; US 75; Gordon Drive and County Road K42.

It is recommended to find an alternate route if you are planning to travel in the area.

Iowa DOT cameras in the area show a large amount of smoke coming from the fire.

This is a Developing Story. We'll have more information as it becomes available.