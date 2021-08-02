White House data shows 70% of adults have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

White House data shows 70% of adults have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccineNew
(NBC News) - The United States has reached a vaccination milestone Monday.
White House COVID-19 Data Director Cyrus Shahpar has announced via Twitter that 70% of adults in the U.S. have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Shahpar also said 468,000 doses have been administered, and 320,000 people are newly vaccinated.
He says the 7-day average of newly vaccinated is the highest since July 4, which is also when the Biden administration had previously wanted to meet the 70% threshold.
