White House data shows 70% of adults have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

(NBC News) - The United States has reached a vaccination milestone Monday.

White House COVID-19 Data Director Cyrus Shahpar has announced via Twitter that 70% of adults in the U.S. have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Shahpar also said 468,000 doses have been administered, and 320,000 people are newly vaccinated.

He says the 7-day average of newly vaccinated is the highest since July 4, which is also when the Biden administration had previously wanted to meet the 70% threshold.

