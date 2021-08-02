With no government, it’s worry, trust and wait in Tunisia

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia remains in limbo one week after President Kais Saied fired the prime minister, froze parliament and took on executive powers. Some citizens worry about what comes next, as pressure from allies mounts. The president, a former constitutional law professor, has denied claims that he mounted a coup d’etat, saying that his sweeping moves adhere strictly to the constitution. Local polls have shown support for Saied’s actions, but the waiting game is leaving some citizens and allies feeling anxious.