23-year-old dies after workplace accident near Lindsay, NE

MADISON COUNTY, Neb. (KTIV) - Authorities in Nebraska say a 23-year-old man has died after a workplace accident Monday involving a forklift.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says on Aug. 2, at 12:40 p.m. they received a call about a man being crushed in a workplace accident several miles northeast of Lindsay, Nebraska.

Rescue personnel were sent to the 82000 block of 544th Avenue where they located Bairon Neftali Carreto Perez, of Columbus, Nebraska, who had been crushed by several crates.

Perez was sent to a hospital in Norfolk, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say Perez was helping transport large crates of live chickens using a forklift. During one move, the crates became dislodged from each other and the forklift. When Perez stepped between the crates and the forklift, the crates slipped again and crushed him against the forklift.