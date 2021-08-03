Around Siouxland: Ponca Tribe Powwow

PONCA, Neb. (KTIV) - The 27th Annual Ponca Powwow is taking place soon in northeast Nebraska.

From Aug. 13 through Aug. 15, the Ponca Tribe will be holding their powwow in Melbourne, Nebraska. The three-day event is free for everyone and will feature a palindrome contest and a horseshoe contest. As well as a team dance contest and a princess contest that they have every year.

Each day will have a "Grand Entry" event, and people will be offered free meals for one hour before the event.

You can learn more about the powwow here.