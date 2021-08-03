Biden to announce new eviction ban due to COVID spread

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Biden administration will announce a new 60-day eviction moratorium that would protect areas where 90% of the U.S. population lives.

That's according to three people familiar with the plans who insisted on anonymity to discuss the forthcoming announcement.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified a legal authority for a new and different moratorium that would be for areas with high and substantial increases in COVID-19 infections.

The ban helps to heal a rift with liberal Democratic lawmakers who were calling on executive action to keep renters in their homes after a prior moratorium lapsed at the end of July.