Charges filed against both suspects in Arkansas cop’s death

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Prosecutors have filed charges againsttwo people accused of running over and killing an Arkansas police officer in June. Authorities allege that Shawna Cash struck Pea Ridge police Officer Kevin Apple with her car and dragged him after he approached the vehicle at a convenience store. She and her passenger, 18-year-old Elijah Andazola, were arrrested. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported Tuesday that Cash is charged with capital murder and several other counts. Andazola is charged with being an accomplice to capital murder and escape. They are being held without bond in the Benton County Jail.