Dakota City man receives letter from IRS saying he is deceased

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - A Dakota City, Nebraska, man recently got a letter from the IRS, which isn't that unusual. Ron Hartnett collects his benefits, and pays his taxes, just like anyone else.

However, the IRS said Hartnett's social security benefits are "locked" even though the Social Security Administration said he's still collecting them.

The reason? They claim that he is dead.

Hartnett said after receiving the letter, he contacted the Social Security Administration and read the letter to them. They told him to drop it off at their Sioux City office, so they could look into it.

Hartnett's wife also had trouble filing her taxes, since IRS records claim her husband is deceased. Hartnett said he was surprised to see this mistake.

"I feel like I’m Mark Twain you know. The news of my death are greatly exaggerated because you know, I’m not dead," said Hartnett.

We've reached out to the IRS for a comment, or clarification. We haven't received a response.