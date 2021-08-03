Diplomats: ASEAN waiting on Myanmar approval of envoy

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Two diplomats say foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations have tentatively chosen a special envoy to help deal with the violent political crisis gripping Myanmar but must wait on approval from the military-ruled nation’s leaders before announcing it. The diplomats say the foreign want to designate Brunei Second Foreign Minister Erywan Yusof as special envoy to Myanmar, a decision reached in their annual meeting Monday. They say Myanmar did not immediately react to the choice, preventing the ministers from issuing a post-conference joint communique that would have reflected the key development. The diplomats spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of a lack of authority to speak publicly.