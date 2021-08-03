Florida board reverses mask mandate, complies with DeSantis

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida school district that voted to require masks when classes resume later this month, now says it will comply with Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order preventing mask mandates in schools. With coronavirus infections surging again due to the much more contagious delta variant, the Broward school board had voted to require everyone to wear facial coverings indoors, enforcing a recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But the Republican governor then signed an order empowering the state to remove funding from any district requiring masks. DeSantis says he wants parents to decide, even as hospitals COVID wards fill up again across Florida.