Former USD pole vaulter wins silver at Tokyo Olympics

(KTIV) - American pole vaulter Christopher Nilsen, a former University of South Dakota athlete, won the silver medal with a vault of 5.97 meters. That's a little more than 19.5 feet.

Nilsen graduated from USD last year, and this is his first time in the Olympics.

Armand Duplantis of Sweden won the Olympic gold medal in the pole vault.

The 21-year-old Duplantis clinched victory at the Tokyo Games with a height of 6.02 meters and then raised the bar to 6.19 meters in a bid to break his own world record.

Thiago Braz of Brazil won bronze at 5.87 meters.

