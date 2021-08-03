Gov. Reynolds speaks at district 42 event

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - On Aug. 3, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds was in town, helping to introducing Sioux City's newest housing development.

Reynolds officially cut the ribbon on District 42 Townhomes and Apartments.

The Republican e governor spoke about the importance of developments like District 42 when it comes to attracting workers to fill jobs available in Sioux City. While she was speaking, the governor claimed Iowa had more jobs available now than ever before, but not the workforce to fill those jobs.

She also spoke about how Iowa has emerged from the pandemic in a good position, Iowa ranks first in economic recovery according to wallet hub.

"That's one of the reasons I ended the 300 dollar a week supplemental unemployment payments, because it was a disincentive for people to go to work and when we have more job openings than we have people on unemployment we need to help Iowans get the skills to fill the jobs we are willing and have been for quite some time," said Reynolds.

Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott, Eagle Construction CEO Steve Boote, and Sioux City Economic Development Director Marty Dougherty also spoke at the event.