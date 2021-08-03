Harris to focus on security, economic ties on SE Asia trip

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Southeast Asia later this month aiming to bolster U.S. engagement in the region in an effort to counter China’s growing influence globally. Ahead of her trip to Singapore and Vietnam, Harris deputy national security adviser Phil Gordon says the vice president will emphasize the Biden administration’s commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region, with a focus on reinforcing regional security in the area. The details of Harris’ trip are still being worked out, but for her second foreign trip and first trip as vice president overseas, the vice president is planning a weeklong engagement in the region.