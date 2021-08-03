Malaysia leader in limbo as key party, minister pull support

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The biggest party in Malaysia’s ruling alliance says embattled Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has lost the right to govern because a number of its lawmakers have withdrawn their support. The president of the United Malays National Organization says the party has presented the king with declarations signed by enough lawmakers to show Muhyiddin has lost a majority and legitimacy to rule. There was no immediate reaction from Muhyiddin or the king. Muhyiddin took power in March 2020 after initiating the collapse of the former reformist government that won 2018 elections. His party joined hands with UMNO and several others to form a new government but with a razor-thin majority.