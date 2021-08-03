Mild for now, but warmer weather on the way this week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was yet another hazy day across the region as highs stayed a bit below average in the low 80s.

We’ll stay a bit below average again tonight with lows in the upper 50s under partly cloudy skies.

A bit of a haze will continue on Wednesday and under partly cloudy skies highs will get into the low to mid 80s with a stronger south wind at 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Wednesday night will give us a slight chance of a few showers and maybe a couple of thunderstorms with lows staying warmer in the low 60s.

A few showers could continue into Thursday morning before our skies clear out by the afternoon with highs near 90 degrees and it will be more humid as well.

Some of the hottest weather starts to move in over the weekend.

I'll take a look at that in your full forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.