More pleasant early August weather for our Tuesday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We are again starting our day in the 50s, making for a comfortable morning.



By the afternoon we will land in the low to mid 80s, which is close to average for this time of year and right about where we ended up yesterday.



Also like yesterday, we will have a bit of haze in place though air quality will not be as bad as what we had to close out last week.



Overall, it is shaping up to be a pretty nice early August day!



It will be another night with lows in the mid 50s with highs again in the low to mid 80s on Wednesday.



