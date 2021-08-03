National Night Out across Sioux City

SIOUX CITY(KTIV) It's an event that promotes police-community partnerships.

It was "National Night Out" across the country and there were plenty of options for people in Sioux City who wanted to celebrate it.

Events across Sioux City offered games, free food and-- in some places-- bouncy houses for the kids.

It was also an opportunity for the people who serve the community, to interact with the people who live in the community.

"We're public servants and these are great opportunities for the people to break down barriers and see, and see the officers and the firefighters and the deputies as their neighbors, their friends and so many great things come out of it." Said Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller

There were nine locations for National Night Out in Sioux City.