National Night Out: How you can find an event near you

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Thousands of communities across the country are taking to the streets Tuesday night for "National Night Out."

It's a chance for people in the community to get to know their neighbors, and law enforcement, while attending the festivities.

In Sioux City, there are eight places you can celebrate National Night Out. There you'll find free food, fun games, bounce houses and more:

Grandma Moos Park: 221 Cecelia Street

Riverside Lutheran Church: 1817 Riverside Boulevard

Cook Park: 505 Market Street

Dale Street Park: 1514 Dale Street

Latham Park: 1915 South Lemon Street

St. Mark Lutheran Church: 5200 Glenn Avenue

St. John Lutheran Church: 2801 Jackson Street

Leeds Splash Pad: 3810 41st Street

Mary J. Treglia Community House: 900 Jennings Street.

If out want to know what towns are holding a National Night Out celebration near you, follow this link.