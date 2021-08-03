NLRB preliminary finding revives labor organizing at Amazon

NEW YORK (AP) — A recommendation to nullify the election results of an Amazon union vote in Bessemer, Alabama is breathing new life into the labor movement. The recommendation was issued Monday by a hearing officer for the National Labor Relations Board, who said Amazon potentially interfered with the April election in which warehouse workers overwhelmingly rejected a proposal to unionize. Labor experts say that it’s rare for a hearing officer to call for a new election. But in the case of Amazon, there’s a good chance it will happen since the NLRB regional director usually sticks with the hearing officer’s guidance. But many labor experts believe that even if another election is held, Amazon will remain victorious.